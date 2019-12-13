Transit rules through Belarus without certificates and self-isolation

The State Border Committee of Belarus spoke about the rules of transit through our country. From October 22, foreign citizens or stateless persons will not need a certificate of absence of COVID at the border. Also, they will not be affected by the requirements of 10 days of self-isolation. But for this it is necessary to documentary confirm the 24-hour transit through the territory. It can be a ticket, a transit visa of Belarus, an official invitation from the organization of the state of destination, vouchers to medical or health institutions. Those who will not have such a document must fill out a questionnaire, in which the guest of the country must leave a note: "Transit through the territory of the Republic of Belarus within no more than 24 hours."