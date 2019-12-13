Government outlines principal objectives of social development

The main goal is to prevent a decline in the standard of living of the people and to fulfill all financial guarantees of the state in full. There will be no reversal in the state policy of the country and no weakening of social support for citizens.



Today, the government has outlined the fundamental objectives of social development in all spheres and summed up the achievements. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko answered the questions of deputies and senators. In general, the test of the pandemic and political turbulence has been passed: the entire social sector of the country functions smoothly, the government provides timely funding of pensions, benefits, stipends. But a number of issues require close attention of the government. And judging by the proposals from the audience, first and foremost we have to deal with personnel difficulties in certain industries.



