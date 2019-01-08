Nearly 60 thousand foreigners take advantage of 30-day visa free regime

The rich, uneasy history of Belarus, along with the hospitality and cordiality of its inhabitants, attracts tens of thousands of foreign tourists. A visa-free entry for residents of more than 70 countries brings dividends. The visa-free regime has become an important factor that contributes to the development of the country's economy as a whole. Belarus has strengthened its position as a platform for organizing international forums, conferences and sports. The economic effect of the influx of guests is felt in Grodno and Brest regions.

Visa-free regime in Grodno has been operating for two years. And from 2018, foreigners have even more opportunities to visit the region. The entire Grodno Region and part of Svisloch District were included in the simplified entry zone. By the way, the first economic effect of the influx of tourists is already felt in the service sector.

Brest received the first visa-free tourists a year ago. It was a family from Poland. By the way, it is the Poles who occupy the leading place among the guests who come here under a simplified scheme. The top 5 countries also include Lithuania, Latvia, Germany and the Czech Republic. In total, for the first year of visa-free travel, the tourist and recreation zone “Brest” was visited by over 18 thousand guests.

The most popular destinations are Brest Fortress, Belaya Vezha in Kamenets, Ruzhany Palace of Sapegas and the Bialowieza Forest.

Tax Free system was introduced in more than 30 stores, a guest card was developed. Visa-free information centers are planned to be opened in the neighboring countries - Poland and Lithuania.