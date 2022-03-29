Speaker of House of Representatives of Belarus meets with Syrian Ambassador

On March 29, Minsk hosted a meeting between the Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus and the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Syria. The parties discussed urgent issues of inter-parliamentary, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

The Head of the House of Representatives noted that "the President of our country pays very close attention to the development of relations with Syria".

It concerns not only political, trade and economic, but also humanitarian areas. The Ambassador of Syria, in his turn, stands in full solidarity with Belarus in the confrontation with the sanctions and for its part will do everything possible to further develop bilateral relations.