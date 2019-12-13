Prime Minister of Belarus presents state awards to more than 60 representatives of various fields

They are the best in their profession! On behalf of the President, the Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, presented today state awards to more than 60 representatives of various fields. The solemn ceremony took place at the Palace of the Republic. The head of government noted that each of the awardees is an example of professionalism, reliability, and loyalty to his work. The results, which everyone has managed to achieve, are pride for Belarus. Special words of gratitude to health workers. Among the awardees are also teachers and heads of educational institutions. Also, awards were presented to civil servants, railroad workers, and agricultural workers.