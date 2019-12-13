3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Overcoming pandemic and its consequences together urged by Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group summit
Only together can we overcome the pandemic and, above all, its economic impact. That is the leitmotif of today's Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group summit. It should be noted that Belarus is always attentive to participation in any international formats, including this one. On behalf of the President, the Prime Minister took part in the event. It is a good opportunity to share experiences in the current situation. Representatives of more than 40 countries, senior UN and WHO officials were in touch. The position of the Belarusian side: The fight against the pandemic must not lead to the severance of cooperative ties, trade and investment activities.
Belarus expresses its solidarity with the call of the UN to unite its efforts to support all affected countries, especially the most vulnerable to the pandemic. Belarus also advocates the availability of the future coronavirus vaccine for all and calls for the avoidance of speculation with drugs and medical equipment needed to combat COVID-19.
