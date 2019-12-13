President of Belarus: The main thing is to prevent unbalanced system of the state authorities

Today, the President has set the priorities for improvement of the draft of the new Constitution. The work on renewal of the Constitution continues in the country. At the end of September, one of the draft versions of the Constitution was presented to the head of the state. The document was elaborated by the Constitutional Commission for six months. Many proposals were supported and didn't cause any disputes. However, no consensus was reached on some issues. The President decided to create a working group to improve the Constitution. Today, Alexander Lukashenko discussed the preliminary results of the work with its members. "We have to act fast, because we have to go through a legal examination and large-scale public discussion before the referendum," said the head of state.



The working group is led by the Head of the Presidential Administration. Several meetings have already been held. The agenda includes three key questions that have to be resolved. They are the status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly and procedure of its formation, redistribution of powers between the bodies of state power, and a number of transitional provisions such as the terms of office of the President, the National Assembly, and local councils of deputies, the beginning of the work of the institutions and bodies to be created. The working group must also decide on the deadline for bringing the laws in conformity with the updated Constitution.



