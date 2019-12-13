President: deep reasons for pressure on Belarus related to United States

Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the Turkish broadcaster TRT. Our President does not avoid communication with journalists. On the contrary, he regularly meets with representatives of the major mass media of Belarus and the world. No matter how difficult and seemingly inconvenient the questions might be, Alexander Lukashenko always gives the most open, principled and comprehensive answers.

The interview was taken by journalist and TV presenter Nisa Efendioglu, a member of Erdogan's personal press pool. The day before, she had returned from Belarus-Poland border, where she had covered the refugee problem. Belarus, unlike its neighbors, does not hinder the reporters' work. So, Nisa Efendioglu could personally see the difficult situation caused by the inhumanity of Poland and the EU. The conversation touched on this topic, with the President responding to accusations and common myths about migrants.

The underlying reasons for what is happening now on the Belarusian borders and who is behind the incessant pressure on our country were also mentioned.

Alexander Lukashenko also answered the question about negotiations with the EU on the solution of the crisis. So far, the destitute people have to wait for the mercy of Poland and the EU. Warsaw's position has been raising a lot of questions for a long time now. Poland has not invented anything better than building a wall on the border.

The conversation touched upon the sanctions and further possible retaliatory measures. Part of the interview was dedicated to the alliance building with Russia. The questions about the development of Belarusian-Turkish relations were expected and logical. The position of the Belarusian leader invariably arouses interest in the domestic and foreign media.

As for TRT, it has a vast network of TV and radio broadcasting, covering a wide variety of topics in Turkey and the world. It features 14 TV channels, including 3 international ones. The broadcasting area covers Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia. The news is available in 41 languages on the company's website.