President visits "red zone" of Molodechno District Hospital
The development of interregional medical centers will be continued. This was confirmed by the President today during his visit to Molodechno District Hospital. The head of state inquired in detail about the structure of the medical care system in the region, including in the context of the development of interregional centers. The topic of the organization of medical care and treatment conditions for patients with COVID-19 was discussed separately: 335 beds were added to an infectious department. More than 3 500 patients with coronavirus infection have been treated, more than 5 000 people have been treated on an outpatient basis.
Traditionally, Alexander Lukashenko also visited the "red zone", where he was interested in the dynamics of the recovery of patients with COVID-19. The President also thanked the doctors for their work in difficult times and for learning how to cope with a variety of diseases.
