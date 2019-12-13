The President talked to Belaruskaly labor collective

Global issues, as well as the socio-economic development of the region were discussed.



The prospects of Minsk Region were highlighted in Soligorsk. This meeting marks the beginning of work for everyone: from the governor to the head of even a small enterprise, when new 5 years of development start.



There is a huge struggle for markets even for the potash giant. This year, due to the pandemic, global fertilizer production fells, but Belaruskaly plans to catch up with the production before the end of the year.



The President also spoke with the Belaruskaly labor collective. The miners used the moment to ask about the fate of the enterprise, and how this region will be improved and developed. The issues from stability in the state to the pandemic we’re touched upon.



