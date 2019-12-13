President visits military unit 3214

President Alexander Lukashenko is visiting military unit 3214 of the internal troops and meets with the leadership and personnel of the departments that are part of the national security system. Unit 3214 is an elite one. Its purpose is law defense. It guards the peace of the Belarusians and order in the country.



The latest models of special equipment were demonstrated to the Belarusian leader. 70 units of combat vehicles were added to the vehicle fleet of the internal troops. Almost half of them are of domestic production. They demonstrated their capabilities on the training ground nearby.



The Head of the State also observed the living conditions of the servicemen. A new comfortable apartment-type hostel will be opened in the territory of the unit in August. It will be fully equipped with furniture and household appliances. The contract servicemen of the internal troops will be accommodated here, and the issue of permitting residence for fourth-year cadets is also being considered. The President is already meeting with the leadership and personnel of the departments of the national security system at this moment.

