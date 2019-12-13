A 36-year-old resident of the Minsk Region was disseminating information about methods of disobedience to law enforcement officers and evasion from prosecution and detention, he also distributed roles and provided information about the gathering place of the chat participants. According to investigators, in June 2020, the accused picked up activists in a Telegram chat to participate in the riots. The man rallied a circle of people around him, with whom he spent his leisure time, and at the same time he instigated the company up for protests. The accused himself actively participated in the unsanctioned mass events. It was established that on August 29, 2020, he resisted police officers using violence. The man's actions were qualified under several criminal articles.