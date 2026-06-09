Production of New Medications Launched in Belarus

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The pharmaceutical industry in Belarus is strategic. In recent years, the country has not only strengthened its domestic pharmaceutical market but also strengthened its position in international markets. Exports have been established to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Ghana, Russia, and other countries.

Yuri Pokhodnya, CEO of the Belpharmprom Holding Management Company:

"Belarus is a fairly developed country in terms of exports. Our companies export a wide range of medications across various disease groups. It's worth noting that approximately 80% of our plants' injectables are exported. This represents approximately $1.5 billion in annual sales. Our export position is growing annually, and we export to both neighboring countries and the Middle East."