The draft program of the socio-economic development of Belarus was discussed in Mogilev Region
In the regions, there is a discussion of issues are planned to be brought up. They will affect all spheres of the country's life.
The draft program of the socio-economic development of Belarus was discussed in Mogilev Region by the delegates of the upcoming All-Belarusian People's Assembly: deputies of the regional council, parliamentarians. Thus, the region will continue to work on the development of the agro-industrial complex, construction, and reconstruction of livestock complexes. Milk production is planned to increase in the region to one million tons per year by 2025, and grain production to 1,5 million. In addition, the trend in housing construction and improvement of infrastructure in cities and towns will continue.
More than 270 specific proposals were sent from the region to the organizing committee of the meeting. They also concern youth policy, creating comfortable conditions for life, work and self-realization.
