Prosecutor of Grodno announces official warning about inadmissibility of repeated violation of law to Andrzej Pisalnik

The Prosecutor of Grodno announced an official warning about the inadmissibility of repeated violation of law to Andrzej Pisalnik, an activist of the unregistered Union of Poles in Belarus. Statements made on the air of Polish radio stations "Radio 24" and "Radio 4" in early April sparkled off the case.

The accused said that the Belarusian media launched a large-scale propaganda against Poland, allegedly to denigrate the Poles in the eyes of society, to create an image of enemies. According to the activist, collecting information about pupils of public schools by authorities is a form of intimidation, as well as the intention to discredit Polish learning by Belarusians. According to the Prosecutor's Office, these statements are unreasonable and clearly aimed at inciting ethnic hatred on linguistic grounds, the formation of hostility and mistrust towards representatives of state authorities, dissemination of false information about their activities. Thus, Andrzej Pisalnik's public speeches contradict the requirements of the legislation of Belarus on national minorities and on countering extremism.