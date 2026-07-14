Provocation Exposed: Belarusian Broadcaster Rejects False Claims About Catholic Masses

The First National Channel of Belarusian Radio has released an official statement in response to deliberately false information circulating in extremist resources. The claims suggested that live broadcasts of Catholic services had been removed from the channel’s schedule.

“This information does not correspond to reality and is a deliberately fabricated provocation aimed at dividing society through false accusations,” the statement reads. “The programme ‘Catholic Sermon’ continues to be broadcast live every Sunday at 8:15 from the Archcathedral of the Name of the Blessed Virgin Mary.”

The station noted that the authors of the false report apparently lack the ability to listen to the broadcast in Belarus and rely only on metadata from the website, where the transmission is labelled with the technical term “thematic section.”

The Sunday Catholic services remain on air primarily to support believers who, for various reasons, cannot personally attend church. Numerous messages of gratitude from listeners confirm the importance of this broadcast.

For those who doubt the information, the station has published recordings of the broadcasts from 5 July, 12 July and 28 June 2026 on its website radio1.by.

The First National Channel of Belarusian Radio is available throughout the country via FM, online at radio1.by, in the digital terrestrial television package (multiplex-1), and through the National Radio Player radioplayer.by.

The station urged listeners not to fall for information provocations and to use only verified sources.