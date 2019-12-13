Chinese Ambassador to Belarus to escort second humanitarian cargo

In China, where the struggle against the coronavirus continues, another flight of humanitarian aid from Belarus is expected today. Last week, our country sent to Beijing 20 tons of antibiotics and medical products. They have already been delivered to Wuhan, where the center of the disease is. This time the emphasis is on individual protective equipment. These are bathrobes, respirators, gloves, shoes, protective masks and disinfectants - antibacterial liquid soap, iodine, medicines for emergency disinfection. The total cargo weight is about 20 tons. The Chinese Ambassador to Belarus, as well as our country's Health Minister, Vladimir Karanik, came to China to escort the cargo. The cargo will be escorted by rescuers headed by Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Igor Bolotov.

