Festive events to start in sacred and symbolic place for every Belarusian - on Mound of Glory
The festive events will start in a sacred and symbolic place for every Belarusian. The Mound of Glory is one of the main war memorials in Belarus. The monument near the capital with a total height of over 70 meters is a man-made symbol of memory. The land from hero cities and significant places of battles of the Great Patriotic War was brought here. And today, on the Day of Independence, on the day of the liberation of Belarus, it is here that Belarusians of different generations gather to pay tribute to our great ancestors. The laying ceremony at the memorial complex honors those who fought for freedom and independence. The event will be attended by the Head of State. Belteleradiocompany will start broadcasting the ceremony live at 10 am.
The Mound of Glory is a memory of the Great Patriotic War and Victory, as well as modernity. Recruits take the oath here, newlyweds lay flowers, tourists come. For more than half a century, Belarusians have sacredly venerated this place. And it is gratifying that there are many schoolchildren here. History lessons are taught on the spot.
In addition to the celebrations at the memorial, there is also a large exposition of military equipment.
Fairs and master classes of folk craftsmen will take place. We invite everyone to the Mound of Glory.
