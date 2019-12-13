3.40 RUB
Checkpoint "Myadininkai": Pakistani asks Minsk for refugee status
A citizen of Pakistan, because of whom Lithuania restricted traffic at the border with Belarus over the weekend, asked Minsk for refugee status, now his application is under consideration. This was reported today in the Interior Ministry.
On Saturday, the foreigner showed Lithuanian border guards a fake EU residence permit. Instead of detaining or deporting him, the border guards tried to expel the man to the territory of Belarus, but he resisted. Then the Lithuanian side unilaterally restricted the registration of transport, which caused large queues of cars at the border crossing.
As a result, having appreciated the Lithuanian hospitality, the Pakistani citizen decided to go to the territory of Belarus, where he was provided with the necessary assistance in full.
