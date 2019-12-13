Tickets to Belarusian health resorts get cheaper by 40%

From 10 to 40% discounts will be made on tours and services in health resorts of the country. On average, they are filled up by 40%, said the director of the Republican Center for Recreation and Health Resort Treatment. Hotels now pay special attention to distance. The elderly are not admittedtemporarily and new patients are checked when they enter the territory.



In the summer period, as the epidemiological situation stabilizes, our citizens will actively use the services of sanatoriums.



Mandatory intervals have been established between procedures in health resorts. And meals are organized in several shifts.

