Radio "Compass FM" starts broadcasting in Belarus

A new radio station will appear in the Belarusian internet broadcasting today. The Ministry of Defense and the Vayar news agency are launching the Compass FM project. For several months, a team of professionals formed the content of the station: they developed programs, created thematic headings, typeset the broadcast packaging and did everything to occupy a place in the online radio broadcast in the near future. The musical format has incorporated the best foreign and domestic compositions from retro to modern hits.

To listen to the new wave of radio, just follow the link on the website of the Ministry of Defense. Broadcasting is planned on FM air from October 2021.



