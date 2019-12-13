3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Radio "Compass FM" starts broadcasting in Belarus
A new radio station will appear in the Belarusian internet broadcasting today. The Ministry of Defense and the Vayar news agency are launching the Compass FM project. For several months, a team of professionals formed the content of the station: they developed programs, created thematic headings, typeset the broadcast packaging and did everything to occupy a place in the online radio broadcast in the near future. The musical format has incorporated the best foreign and domestic compositions from retro to modern hits.
To listen to the new wave of radio, just follow the link on the website of the Ministry of Defense. Broadcasting is planned on FM air from October 2021.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All