Video of investigation on Nazis that killed and burned civilians declassified

The events of the Great Patriotic War and the Nazi occupation of Belarus are very multifaceted. Tragedies are replaced by victories, heroic deeds are countered by betrayals. The history of the '40s is not only about heroism and active resistance to the enemy. There were those who joined the service of the Nazis and killed and burned civilians, including children, with cold-blooded cruelty. After the war, traitors to the homeland were sought throughout the Soviet Union. Some of them were arrested back in 1944, some were tried decades later. In the summer of 1973 in Minsk the former policemen of the 57th Ukrainian battalion who had destroyed dozens of Belarusian villages and burned thousands of people were tried. Until now, the video of the investigation together with the criminal case has been kept in the KGB archive. The footage was not even seen by employees of the State Security Committee. War criminals at the scene in the Belarusian villages they were destroying in 1943: The defendant Osipovich shows and explains in which places there were houses in which, on his orders, the policemen subordinate to him shot civilian. In April 1943, the executioners came to the small village, which had only seven households. In one of the houses they found military uniforms. This was the reason for the massacre.