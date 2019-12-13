Development of Belarusian regions announced next five-year plan priority

The regional development is not a one-year, but a five-year priority. The housing construction is closely linked to the infrastructure. As a result, new residents get social facilities within walking distance along with new apartments.



For example, in Lida a new Sever neighborhood is being built according to this principle. They intend to set their own records, The construction of housing is growing exponentially. Sever is a major construction project in Lida. In the future, more than 30 thousand people will live there. Housing is built here in close connection with the infrastructure. This year a kindergarten was founded, next year the construction of a school will begin. Some houses have already been commissioned. Mostly, young families with children have settled there. So the task is to complete the construction of a kindergarten.



Creating a comfortable and safe living environment is one of the priorities of socio-economic development of the country until 2025.



The builders of Lida also intend to make a significant contribution to the overall indicators. In the next few years, the issue of improving housing conditions will be completely solved here.



In parallel with the construction of housing, work is actively carried out to attract investment, open high-tech industries and create new jobs. The task is to turn Lida into a major socio-economic center not only in the Grodno Region, but also in the country as a whole in five years.



