Svisloch to be put in new riverbed in Minsk

The Svisloch River became a water obstacle during the construction of the tunnel connecting the new subway stations "Perespa" and "Profsoyuznaya". And now it has to be overcome somehow.



So, before the construction of the tunnel, the dewatering will be done on a section of the Svisloch, and then the sheet fence will be installed, which will divide the river into two parts. One will continue flowing the usual direction, a reinforced concrete slab 500 mm thick will be installed on the second one. When the slab is strong enough, the water flow will be directed to the finished half and the second half will be concreted.



"The area of the monolithic cushion is more than 600 square meters, it will step back from the water level by about a meter and a half. Protection of the driving tunnels from the ingress of water and ground subsidence will be provided in this way. The distance from the river bed to the top of the sheave (the upper point of the driving tunnel) will be about 5 m and according to our calculations, it is enough.



It is worth recalling that during the construction of the first line of the capital subway between "Octyabrskaya" and "Victory Square" Svisloch was running through 10 pipes with a diameter of 1,200 mm, and before that an earth dam was built. The tunnel through the riverbed was made in 12 days, although boulders, remnants of concrete foundations and wooden piles of the old bridge got in the way.



