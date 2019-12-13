3.42 RUB
Rehearsals of New Year ball in Bolshoi
For the first time dancing classics will be presented on the main stage of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus. This is a great chance for the participants of New Year Ball. Dance Night is scheduled in the poster for January 13-14. For those who have already bought tickets, the first rehearsals have begun. Besides studying the "pas", the organizers ask to observe the anti-covid norms, wear medical masks and gloves. The couples will learn polonaise, counterdance, polka - 8 dance types in total.
Every Monday in November the novice dancers will be able to circle in the foyer and on the main stage of the Bolshoi, from 19 to 22 pm. The leading stage directors and conductors of the theater will be engaged in the project.
