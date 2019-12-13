Saturday hotlines help to solve housing and communal, legal problems

Saturday hotlines help to be in touch with the authorities and to solve housing and communal, legal, household and other problems.





Deputy Chairman of Minsk City Executive Committee Yuri Trushchenko will answer questions from Minsk residents on June 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.





Deputy Governor Ivan Markevich will answer the questions of the residents of the central region. Direct telephone communication with the leadership of the capital and the region is organized every Saturday.