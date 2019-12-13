PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian tourists from Hurghada return to Minsk on reserve plane

The Belavia plane, flying from Krasnodar, landed at the Minsk National Airport a few hours ago. The liner picked up passengers of Hurghada -Minsk flight. The decision to land at the alternate airfield was made for the sake of flight safety.

Belavia's flight was forced to land at the Krasnodar airport tonight. It is reported that it was a technical malfunction of the fuel system. The passengers spent at the airport 10 hours.

Boeing Belavia landed at the National Airport at 1.20 pm. The air carrier's press service reported that during the flight, the aircraft crew discovered a malfunction related to the fuel system. In order to protect the passengers, the pilots turned to the dispatcher with a request to land the plane at an alternate airfield in Krasnodar. Then Belavia sent an additional plane to carry passengers.

180 people on flight B28284 have already returned home. A technical group also flew to Krasnodar, to clarify the emergency situation, the reasons, and also eliminate the malfunctions.

