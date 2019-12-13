3.43 RUB
Maksim Nedosekov's parents accept congratulations
Maksim Nedosekov was supported in his hometown of Vitebsk. Parents were among the most ardent supporters. It was hard for them to suppress their emotions. But they were sure that Maksim will show his character and he will by all means win the Olympic medal! Now the parents of Maxim Nedosekov continue to accept congratulations on their son's victory. There are a lot of phone calls - the Belarusians are proud of our athlete.
