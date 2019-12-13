3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russian airline receive permission for several new flights to Minsk at once
The Russian airline has received a clearance from Rosaviatsia for several new direct flights to the Belarusian capital. As noted the document of the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia, the carrier will be able to fly on the route Tyumen - Minsk and Vladikavkaz - Minsk three times a week, and from Volgograd twice a week. There is no information about the launch date of the flights yet, they are being planned..
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All