Russian airline receive permission for several new flights to Minsk at once

The Russian airline has received a clearance from Rosaviatsia for several new direct flights to the Belarusian capital. As noted the document of the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia, the carrier will be able to fly on the route Tyumen - Minsk and Vladikavkaz - Minsk three times a week, and from Volgograd twice a week. There is no information about the launch date of the flights yet, they are being planned..

