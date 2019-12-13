PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russian universities increase number of state-financed openings for Belarusians

It became known on Sunday that Russian universities increased the number of state-financed openings for applicants from Belarus by 3 times. A special commission will select future students on the basis of their average grade point and academic achievements. Belarusians can also enter a Russian university on their own: it is not necessary for them to pass the Unified State Exam. From this year, Russian universities will also accept the results of the Belarusian centralized testing.

