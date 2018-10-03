3.39 RUB
1 week left till 5th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia
Twenty governors of Russia have already confirmed their participation. It is assumed that more than 70 cooperation documents will be signed. The participants of the forum will discuss issues related to ensuring equal rights of citizens of the two countries, as well as equal business conditions for legal entities. The mandatory part of the Forum is new export contracts.
The Mogilev registry office will host a business cooperation council. This format is selected for the first time. Mogilyovhimvolokno will sign here three contracts totaling 100 million dollars.
According to parliamentarian Vladimir Pantyukhov, the fifth forum of the regions of Belarus and Russia will be the best one in history. Five representatives of the standing committees of the Council of the Republic spoke to journalists in Minsk today. The sections on the forum will be devoted to different subjects: from international and economic security to unification of legislation within the framework of the Union State.
Today, both Belarus and Russia face the task to double GDP by 2025. The nearest seven-year plan will be fundamental for solving the economic issues of the two states. The forum is a great platform to coordinate innovation and investment potentials of the regions.
The total amount of contracts and export agreements signed can reach almost half a billion dollars. It is twice more than the sum of the previous four forums.
The Forum takes place under the auspices of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission of the Council of the Republic and the Council of the Federation. The youth theme will remain the priority. So, young activists from Belarus and Russia will meet in Mogilev on October 9.
