Number of groups and pass regime - what Minsk is doing to strengthen the state border
NATO's open hostile rhetoric near the Belarusian borders forces to be constantly on full alert. After all, it is no secret that the Belarusian territory is being studied as a future theater of military operations.
The Baltic roars all around - Estonia decided to hold exercises in late August. Not just exercises, but maneuvers, which can only be called “Fierce Wolf”. Lithuania, of course, could not but respond to the linguistic challenge of its neighbors and launched a challenge called “Big Eagle”. Riga, however, stalled. It seems that Latvia is facing a difficult choice - whether to call their exercise “The Loop of the Harsh Anaconda” or to create something like “The Throw of the Cobra”. In general, so far they are preparing to stun or believe that a fierce wolf and a big eagle will be enough for Belarus. And those will be able to force the Belarusians to flee, make the army repent and tremble. Especially since the Belarusian commanders don't even have any warlike imagination, they are conducting some nameless exercises. And even unknown where. Now they are going to the Caspian lowlands. Well, they will fire S-400, TOR-M2, Su-30 there, so what are those S-400, TOR-M2 and Su-30 there, if the maneuvers are not named in any way - nothing. It is even embarrassing to write in the media.
