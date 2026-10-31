Rybakov Explains How Issues Regarding US-Belarus Cooperation Are Addressed

In September 2026, a meeting took place in Minsk between the President of Belarus and a US delegation led by Special Envoy John Coale. Alexander Lukashenko outlined a range of issues that the American side needs to resolve in order to continue successful cooperation with Minsk.

Valentin Rybakov, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations, provided comments on the progress made in addressing these matters.

"Just recently, personal sanctions were lifted against Alexei Rybakov, the head of the enterprise Belaruskali. And just yesterday, another positive decision was reached: the United States Department of Commerce granted a license to Boeing, allowing the company to engage with the national air carrier, Belavia," the Permanent Representative noted.

He added that consultations are ongoing, with meetings continuing to take place in Washington.