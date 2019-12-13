3.42 RUB
Flights from Beijing to Minsk and back to be resumed from July 1
Starting tomorrow, the Chinese company Air China resumes flights to Minsk. Flights from Beijing and back will be carried out on Fridays. Flights from China were stopped on March 25. The resumption of flights is due to the huge demand for this kind of service - the flight to Beijing will be almost the only window to East and Southeast Asia, which has been very difficult to get to from Minsk.
