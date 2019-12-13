PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
As of September 1, schools to introduce military-patriotic classes

As for the new innovation of the school year, military-patriotic education, these classes will be taken over mainly by the military reserves. The educational institutions select candidates among "teachers with shoulder straps".

