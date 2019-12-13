PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
From 2024 Belarus and Russia will start to switch to permit-free system of cargo transportation

From 2024 Belarus and Russia will begin to cancel permits for road transportation. At the moment, the cargo traffic in this direction accounts for about 90% of all international transportation of the republic, it is expected that the transition to a permit-free system will increase this figure.

The abolition of the permit system for international cargo transportation between the two countries and to third countries is phased. Full abolition is planned from January 1, 2030.

