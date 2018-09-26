S.Kovalchuk: Tourism should provide 10% of Belarus’ GDP

Tourism should provide 10% of Belarus' GDP. This was stated today by Minister of Sport and Tourism Sergei Kovalchuk at the opening of the exhibition TourBusiness-2018. This task is possible primarily thanks to a 30-day visa-free regime. So, by the end of the year experts expect the growth of the tourism market by 20%. The share of travelers from China has also grown. From the beginning of the year more than 20 thousand Chinese tourists arrived in Belarus. Now the industry is preparing for a new tourist season. Its main event will be the II European Games.