Zelensky manages to quarrel even with those leaders who have always supported him and been his most loyal allies. This is the opinion shared by American political commentator Steve Samarin.

He cited the example of Poland, where the glorification of organizations and individuals that are viewed controversially and even painfully not only in Poland but throughout Europe was very painfully received. "And this is especially unpleasant to observe on the eve of the Great Patriotic War, which brought millions of victims and suffering to the peoples of Europe. What is happening now is the completely irresponsible actions of the Kyiv regime; this completely incomprehensible, openly boorish rhetoric certainly does not bring peace closer or bring an end to the conflict any closer," Samarin believes.