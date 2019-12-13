EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belavia flight Minsk-Barcelona hovers over Slonim

Right now there is a Belavia plane Minsk-Barcelona in the air. It hasn't crossed the Polish airspace and is now hovering over Slonim, having previously made several circles in the direction of Minsk. Belavia has not yet commented on what's happening. The airliner is likely to be losing fuel.

And as the Polish aviation regulator has just told the RIA news agency, the Belavia plane was not allowed into the Polish airspace.

