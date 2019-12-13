Sanctions bring more harm to Europe itself than to Belarus and Russia

The Western economic model is collapsing. Sanctions have brought more harm to Europe itself than to Belarus and Russia. That is the opinion of political analyst Yuri Samonkin. According to him, now our countries need to consolidate further and think together on import substitution projects. Belarus, the expert noted, has a great experience: the domestic products with the quality mark has long replaced many Western products.

We are living in a unique era of change, when the Western paradigm of the unipolar model is collapsing, and now the formation of the economic way of thinking is changing. We must, of course, consolidate into our integration association. We can see from the example of Western companies leaving Russian territory that this market is still open. We must address the issue of import substitution. In addition, the Belarusian economy is practically oriented on import substitution (it depends on Western technology by 1-2%). I think we have learnt from Belarus experience in developing agriculture. Belarus managed to develop technologies during a short period of existence of the Belarusian state. We have a bilateral cooperative exchange of opinions within the framework of the Union State. It seems to me that this is quite promising.

