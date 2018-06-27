EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Best shooters from 20 countries to compete at training ground near Brest

Within the framework of the International Army Games Belarus will host a competition "Sniper Line". Teams fr om Syria, Turkey, China, the CSTO and Africa will show their skills.

The competition will last 12 days. International military games will be held in seven countries at the end of July.

