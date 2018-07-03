Best shots of festive parade

The strength of the Belarusian army and the readiness to defend sovereignty and independence at any moment were demonstrated at the parade today. By tradition, a large-scale parade was held in the capital of Belarus on the main state holiday Independence Day. Servicemen of Belarus, Russia and our partners, China, marched shoulder-to-shoulder. In the parade more than four thousand servicemen and 250 units of military equipment were involved. For the first time female servicemen took part in the parade.

Holiday events on Independence Day traditionally started on Pobediteley Avenue.

Alexander Lukashenko congratulated everyone on Independence Day. With particular respect, he turned to the veterans, who defended our right to live in our native land.

This year’s parade is unique. In 2018 our Armed Forces celebrate the centennial anniversary. At the same time, a century of impeccable service is celebrated by border guards. Exactly a century has passed since the day of the founding of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. All these years the country has been rightly proud of its army. For the first time, servicemen not only of the Russian Federation, but also of China walked along with the Belarusian military at the parade.

The most spectacular part of the parade was the demonstration of military equipment including more than 250 combat ground vehicles, as well as UAVs, drones, bombers.

The parade became a beautiful demonstration of the strength and power of the Belarusian army.