3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IT, law, chemistry and biology remain most popular specialties among applicants
This is evidenced by the interim results of the 2021 admission campaign. These specialties traditionally have the highest contests - from 3 to 5 people per vacancy. But in some technical fields, where the main subject is, for example, physics, it is possible that an additional enrollment will be announced later.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All