Most mysterious museum opened after restoration in Brest Fortress

In general, the Fifth Fort was built one hundred and forty years ago and was an indestructible structure. The main attraction for tourists is the underground corridors. One can easily get lost in the military labyrinths without a guide.

The Fifth Fort has become the third museum to open in the Brest Fortress over the past three years. The team of architects, historians, artists and builders has conducted a large-scale work. It resulted in a museum, unique not only for the country, but also for the CIS. Huge efforts are primarily aimed at preserving the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War.