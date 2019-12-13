3.42 RUB
Health resorts of Belarus 100% full during Christmas holidays
The occupancy rate of health resort organizations of Belarus is 100% during the New Year holidays. This was reported by director of the Republican Center for health improvement and health-resort treatment of the population Gennady Bolbatovsky, writes sb.by.
"During the New Year period, the health resorts in Belarus are in high demand, I would even say frenzy," said Gennady Bolbatovsky. - Reservations for this period began long before the holidays. Therefore, of course, the resorts will be filled to 100 percent.
New Year's visits to health resorts are organized in the period from December 24 to January 10. They will include a full range of services: accommodation, meals, holding festive events and ensuring a continuous therapeutic process.
In addition, the guests of health resorts will be presented a wide range of additional services, including excursions.
According to the calculations of the Republican Center for health improvement and health resort treatment of the population, about 24 thousand people will stay in health-resort organizations of the republic during the New Year period. The share of foreign citizens is about 45%. The overwhelming majority of foreign guests are Russians.
