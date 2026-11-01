MINSK — The United States Department of Commerce has issued an official license to the Boeing Corporation, authorizing the resumption of full-scale cooperation with Belavia, the national airline of Belarus. Igor Cherginets, the Director General of Belavia, commented on the development in an exclusive interview with the First International TV channel.

Direct Trade Re-established

"We have received confirmation from the United States that the US Department of Commerce has finally granted the Boeing Corporation a license to cooperate with Belavia," Cherginets stated. "This covers the provision of spare parts, software, and specialized components. Crucially, it also permits the direct acquisition of new aircraft. This vital work begins today."

The CEO emphasized that while the operational implementation starts immediately, it marks the culmination of a multi-stage regulatory process. This Commerce Department decision follows an earlier license issued by the US Department of the Treasury. The path to this restored partnership was paved in September 2025, when political sanctions against Belavia were officially lifted.

A Result of Top-Level Diplomacy

Cherginets acknowledged that the technical review and final issuance of the license by the US government took considerable time. However, he stressed that the breakthrough was achieved thanks to the direct support and high-stakes negotiations led by the Belarusian Head of State.

Economic and Logistics Relief

The direct supply agreement is expected to yield immediate financial and operational benefits for the national carrier.

"Starting literally next week, procuring spare parts will become both simpler and significantly more cost-effective," Cherginets concluded. "Our logistics pipeline will be far less complex. Given that streamlined logistics directly correlate with reduced expenses, this entire transition will substantially lower operational costs for the company."