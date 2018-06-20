PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Participants of armoured race Road of Courage reach Minsk

An exposition of military equipment BTR-40 has opened at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War. These powerful machines are the originals. Almost fifty activists from Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan and Belarus take part in the race. Tomorrow they will visit the Stalin Line.

This is the second armoured race. The route passes through 10 cities of Russia and Belarus. On June 22 it will arrive in Brest Fortress. 

