EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Сriminal investigation department turns 100

On the occasion of the anniversary the flag presentation ceremony to the criminal investigation divisions of the internal affairs agencies of Belarus was held on the State Flag Square. As the Interior Minister Igor Shunevich noted, 90% of all serious crimes are disclosed by the police officers.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All