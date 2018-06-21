3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Minsk Dinamo stadium to reopen after reconstruction today
The renovated arena will become a place for hosting world-class events. The first of which is an international match in athletics!
Less than two hours is left before the start of the opening ceremony of the Dinamo Stadium.
Football and athletics competitions will be held in the stadium, the national teams of these sports are planning to train their reserves in the arena. Professionals have already appreciated the quality of the athletic track.
Big concerts can be held here as well. Tomorrow Belarus will compete here with the teams of the Balkans, the Baltic States and Ukraine. Today, during the opening ceremony, a countdown will be launched to the start of the Second European Games.
The culmination of the holiday is a football match. Live broadcast will be held at 19.00 by the TV channel Belarus-5.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All