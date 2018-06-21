Minsk Dinamo stadium to reopen after reconstruction today

The renovated arena will become a place for hosting world-class events. The first of which is an international match in athletics!

Less than two hours is left before the start of the opening ceremony of the Dinamo Stadium.

Football and athletics competitions will be held in the stadium, the national teams of these sports are planning to train their reserves in the arena. Professionals have already appreciated the quality of the athletic track.

Big concerts can be held here as well. Tomorrow Belarus will compete here with the teams of the Balkans, the Baltic States and Ukraine. Today, during the opening ceremony, a countdown will be launched to the start of the Second European Games.