Dinamo stadium to reopen after reconstruction today
This evening the Minsk Dinamo stadium will reopen after the reconstruction. The International Association of Athletics Federations has awarded the arena the highest category.
This is a stunning stadium, which has preserved its historical flavor, yet became modern and cozy. The last football match took place here 5.5 years ago. In December, the Dinamo Stadium was closed for reconstruction.
The Dinamo Stadium meets the requirements of the International Association of Athletics Federations. Minsk will compete for the right to host European or World Championships.
The opening ceremony will be attended by President of the International Association of Athletics Federations Sebastian Coe and Olympic champion of Athens Yuliya Nesterenko. The ceremony starts at 19.00.
The culmination of the holiday is a football match. Live broadcast will be held at 19.00 by the TV channel Belarus-5.
